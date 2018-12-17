‘The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh on Rick Reuniting with Michonne and Daryl

The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh expects to suffer the wrath of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) should they learn Anne absconded with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who has been believed dead for six years.

“I was thinking that for Michonne especially, what an absolute heartbreaker. And then if she were to discover that he were still alive, that would be even more frustrating,” McIntosh said at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey.

“On the one hand, Jadis-slash-Anne did a great thing by saving his life. On the other hand, they could be quite pissed off with her, couldn’t they? Because they knew nothing about it.”

Anne fished a gravely wounded Rick out of a riverbank following his sacrificial play at the bridge where he exploded a herd of walkers, saving the lives of those closest to him, including allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

Rick and Anne were taken away via a helicopter connected to the ‘A’ and ‘B’ classification system, a story to play out in the first Walking Dead movie centered around Rick confronting the “vast mythology” behind the helicopter community.

“I think that we’ll get to discover more. Obviously Andy’s signed up to the films, so we’ll get to discover more in those features,” said McIntosh, who expects to co-star.

“But yeah, I wouldn’t like to be on the wrong end of Daryl, if you know what I mean. Or Carol, frankly. Or Michonne. Michonne has a little more nuance in her treatment of people, I think, then Daryl does. So Daryl I’d be ducking from. She’s a little more forgiving.”

Asked about her involvement in the movie side of the quickly expanding Walking Dead Universe, McIntosh said “it would make sense that Jadis would be with him,” adding she will “hopefully” rejoin Lincoln in the feature.

As the first in a three-movie series eyes a 2019 production start, McIntosh is keeping its secrets close to the chest — particularly when it comes to revealing what makes a survivor an ‘A’ or a ‘B.’

“Part of this job is to keep those secrets real safe and I think it would be an absolute bummer to give too much away that would ruin it when it comes to the surprise,” she said.

Michonne has since given birth to Rick’s son, RJ (Antony Azor), while raising daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) and serving as Alexandria’s guarded leader and head of security. Daryl spent six years as a woodsman maintaining a fruitless search for Rick’s body.

Reedus has inked a massive franchise deal locking him in for at least three more years of The Walking Dead, ensuring his involvement in the mothership series with an option for use in a spinoff or movies. Gurira is eyeing a new pact of a similar caliber and is expected to re-sign.

The Walking Dead Season Nine returns to AMC with new episodes Sunday, February 10.