Chandler Riggs Wants to Reunite with Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead Movies

Former Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs says reuniting with his TV dad Andrew Lincoln in the Rick Grimes movies coming to theaters would be “amazing.”

“I hope so. That would be amazing,” Riggs told TV Guide when asked if Carl could appear in flashback. “It’d be so much fun to get to work with Andy again. That’d be great.”

For Lincoln, bringing the small screen zombie drama to the big screen is a move Lincoln wanted to make “for years.”

“He was saying since Season 3 or 4, he was like, ‘Dude, we should do a movie, it would be so cool to do a full-on movie in theaters,’” Riggs said at San Jose Fan Fest in December. “I was like, ‘That would be so sick, I’m super down,’ and it really became a thing. But for it to finally be announced and actually be confirmed, it’s super, super sick.”

Riggs has shown an interest in reprising his role as Carl Grimes despite being written off the show with Carl’s death in the Season 8 mid-season premiere, saying at Walker Stalker Con London earlier this year he’s “super down” to return in some capacity.

“Great, yeah, it’d be a lot of fun,” Riggs said. “I’m super down, yeah. That would be awesome.”

Both Carl and mother Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) were left out of Lincoln’s Season 9 sendoff episode, which followed a bloodied Rick experiencing hallucinations of the dead when steering an advancing walker horde away from his family of survivors.

Showrunner Angela Kang later explained the decision making behind excluding Carl and Lori from Rick’s final episode, saying the episode was centered around the “‘third man phenomenon.’”

“When people are close to death, sometimes they imagine seeing somebody that they knew or that they don’t know that helped drive them to survive and keep them going,” Kang told the Huffington Post in November. “We had these three particular characters [Shane, Hershel and Sasha] who are sort of filling an emotional need for him in the moment, but Rick’s entire journey is looking for his family, and I felt, creatively felt, that if he sees Lori or Carl he would feel like, ‘OK, I fulfilled my mission. I found them. I’m home. I can lay down and die now.’”

Rick instead ensured the safety of his family — Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and others — before appearing to die in a massive bridge explosion used to halt the walker horde.

The untitled Walking Dead movie will reveal where Rick was taken by helicopter with Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and divulge details behind their six-year disappearance. All three films will be released into theaters under Universal Pictures.

Riggs now appears on ABC drama A Million Little Things. The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC. Follow the author @cameronbonomolo on Twitter.