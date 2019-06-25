Fear the Walking Dead Stars Want to Cross Over into Rick Grimes Movies

The cast of Fear the Walking Dead hope to embark on a rescue mission to retrieve the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and cross over into the Walking Dead movies.

“I had a great time working with Andy,” Morgan star Lennie James told TV Guide when asked about a potential reunion with former TWD co-star Lincoln. “I’d work with him any day of the week. So any opportunity to be back in front of the camera, hanging out on set with him, I would absolutely jump at.”

Rick went missing in TWD 905, taken by a shadowy organization in possession of a helicopter after he narrowly survived a bridge explosion.

Now that same organization has snatched Althea (Maggie Grace), who is confronted by a soldier that may have taken Rick in Sunday’s Fear 505, “The End of Everything.”

“If there’s anyone who would be in the movie with Rick, it would be Al,” predicted Daniel Salazar star Rubén Blades. “I hope they sneak Salazar in there to go rescue Al.”

Fear 504, “Skidmark,” saw a bond form between temporary partners Daniel and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) when they teamed to take on a large group of walkers. The surprising partnership came after Charlie infiltrated Daniel’s inherited compound in the hopes of stealing a plane the survivors could use to find the missing Al.

“And I can just pop in there a little,” Nisenson said.

Added Blades, “Absolutely. We’ll both go together because we make a good team.”

Brand chief content officer Scott Gimple will shepherd the first Walking Dead movie alongside series creator Robert Kirkman. Gimple previously confirmed the spinoff movie will explore the “vast mythology” behind the CRM outfit and their “A” and “B” classification system first seen on TWD.

Because Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) was taken alongside Rick, McIntosh is expected to co-star. The movies could also see the return of the long-missing Heath (Corey Hawkins) after TWD showrunner Angela Kang confirmed the CRM organization was behind his inexplicable Season 7 disappearance.

It remains to be seen which, if any, Fear characters pop up in the movies, but a recent analysis of Rick’s last scene on TWD has stirred speculation Morgan, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) were in Virginia at the time of Rick’s disappearance. The current action of Fear is set roughly seven months before Rick vanishes from Alexandria, leaving ample time for Morgan and crew to make their way to Virginia.

Yet another reunion could go down in the movies after Michonne star Danai Gurira exits TWD in Season 10: like Lincoln, Gurira is rumored to be transitioning to the movie side of the franchise, and the flagship series has already hinted at Michonne taking off to find Rick should she learn the father of her children is actually alive.

Also built into the contracts of Daryl star Norman Reedus and Carol star Melissa McBride are options to appear outside of the mothership series, including the potential for involvement in Walking Dead movies.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. The Walking Dead returns to AMC Sundays with Season 10 in October. AMC has yet to date its first TWD movie, but Gimple recently hinted it could arrive sometime in 2020.