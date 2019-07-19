The Walking Dead Movies Headed to Theaters With Universal Pictures

The Walking Dead is going to release its upcoming movies starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes exclusively in theaters. The films are being developed by AMC and Universal Pictures, fitting into the Dead universe’s canon, but expanding it to the big screen for the first time. The TV shows The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead have previously pulled off theatrical screening events for premieres and finales but this will be an entirely new product built entirely for a cinematic release.

An official title for Rick’s return has not yet been revealed, nor have any of the movies begun production. Lincoln recently signed on for the first movie in what Dead universe chief content officer Scott Gimple promised to be a trilogy when originally announcing the films on Talking Dead following The Walking Dead Episode 9×05.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A teaser for the films was shown following The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, featuring a helicopter flying into a city’s dark skyline. The teaser trailer can be seen in the video above.

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman previously announced a team up with Universal Studios for a film adaptation of Oblivion Song, which is in the earliest stages of production and does not yet have a director, cast list, or release date. Though The Walking Dead comics came to an abrupt end recently, Kirkman and AMC aren’t showing any signs of the TV show slowing down.

The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes movies do not yet have a release date.