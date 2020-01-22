The Walking Dead Pays Tribute to Mr. Peanut

Mr. Peanut passed away on Wednesday morning, launching an onslaught of tributes for the popular peanut icon. Among those sharing an homage to the monocle wearing peanut is The Walking Dead, a brand which is admittedly familiar with losing people they love. The Walking Dead, in fact, only has a couple of characters still on its show (which is 10-years-old and counting) so they might be just the right team to console Mr. Peanuts family and fans. If he had family, they might also need some consoling but it would be weird considering his job was to encourage people to eat his fellow nuts.

The Walking Dead took to Twitter to share a message with The Estate of Mr. Peanut. “RIP Mr. Peanut,” they wrote. “We know a thing or two about killing off favorites. May he rest is peanuts.”

Check out the tweet from The Walking Dead‘s official account below.

#RIPeanut, we know a thing or two about killing off favorites. May he rest in peanuts https://t.co/x7jdud5khu — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 22, 2020

The sentiment from the brand responsible for killing Andrea, Lori, Carl (on TV), Rick (in the comics), and pretty much every other character we ever loved was responding to the news of Mr. Peanut’s passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104,” The Estate of Mr. Peanut tweeted. “In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut”

You can see the official tweet with the news below.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Do not going getting too torn up over Mr. Peanut’s death just yet. Although he seems to have taken the jump from Vormir to preserve the lives of his friends when the whole world needed it. With Planters planning to have an ad air during the Super Bowl on the first Sunday in February, this ad will be completed, and it seems reasonable to suspect Mr. Peanut might actually live to see 105. You can’t just kill of a legend like this and Planters certainly has some sort of plan in the works.