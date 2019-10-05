The Walking Dead Developing a Musical Episode

The Walking Dead is developing a musical episode. Scott Gimple, chief content officer for the Walking Dead universe confirmed that a musical episode is in the works during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, noting that it’s something that comes up a lot and may end up being something that comes to fruition in an episode of the wildly popular AMC series. ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was on hand for the panel when Gimple made the exciting reveal.

“People always come up with that,” Gimple said of a musical episode of The Walking Dead. “We are actually trying to work on [a musical episode]. You heard it here.”

Musical episodes of television shows aren’t an uncommon thing. Many popular shows in recent years have incorporated the into their seasons and while a musical episode of The Walking Dead may seem a little unusual for the casual viewer, music has played an important role in the series. There’s just never been a full-on musical episode before. With Gimple noting that a musical episode is something that they are “trying to work on” there aren’t really any significant details yet, but it’s certainly enough to get fans excited.

That’s not the only exciting news from The Walking Dead out of the panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, either. AMC announced that The Walking Dead has been renewed for its eleventh season — Season 10 of the series will debut on Sunday, October 6. It was also announced that Lauren Cohan will officially be returning to The Walking Dead as Maggie Greene during Season 10. When fans last left Maggie, she had disappeared during the “time skip” where multiple years had passed for characters making up Rick Grimes’ gang. It’s not yet clear how or why she’s making a return smack dab in the middle of the Whisperers Wars, but fans are already excited for the character and actress’ return to the series with many cheering the news on social media.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere, “Lines We Cross,” written by Angela Kang and directed by series veteran Greg Nicotero, airs Sunday, October 6 at 9/8c on AMC. Here is the episode’s official synopsis: “The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.”

