The Walking Dead Star Made a Hilarious Confession to Superman Actor Dean Cain

Walking Dead star Nadia Hilker admits her childhood crush on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain led to a memorable encounter with the actor during a recent comic convention.

“I’m probably regretting it, but I’m gonna tell it anyway,” Hilker told The Los Angeles Times at San Diego Comic-Con when talk of cosplay reminded of her “big crush.”

“I would always, I don’t know why, I would always open the window in my parent’s bathroom when I peed. And I would welcome him. I would ask for [Superman] to come and get me, I don’t know why,” Hilker said. “And then I did a comic [convention], and he was there. Then I got really nervous and we did this group photo, and I just told him — I can’t tell the entire story — no, I can’t say that. But I actually told him in that moment, I was like, ‘When I was young, I opened my bathroom window and I peed and I was hoping you would come and get me.’”

When Hilker’s co-star Norman Reedus asked if Cain got her number, Hilker said, “No, I was disappointed by his reaction. I think… no. Did I just say…? No, I didn’t say that. He was really confused, he was very confused by that.”

Hilker boarded The Walking Dead in Season 9, joining as the mysterious Magna, a less-trusting member of the tight-knit group of survivors comprised of Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Luke (Dan Fogler). After her debut season revealed Magna spent time in prison, Hilker is hopeful Season 10 examines more Magna backstory.

“I really hope so,” Hilker said at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey in late 2018. “Because even myself, I don’t know — I mean, I kind of have a sense of what went down — but it’s pretty much on the writers whether they want to give me that backstory. But fingers crossed, right? I think we all should find out.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres on AMC Sunday, October 6.