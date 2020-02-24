The Walking Dead Gets Two Characters Naked in Unexpected Romance Scene

Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) bared all during an unexpected and revealing romantic encounter in The Walking Dead‘s midseason 10 premiere, “Squeeze.” A significant departure from the comic books, where Negan only flirted with and made crass remarks towards the Whisperer leader without reciprocation, the scene brought a key comic book cover to life and was filled with innuendo foreshadowing a major death before the half-season finishes. This surprise sexual development between Alpha and Negan, showing them both naked from the side before doing the deed, resulted in the episode receiving one of the series’ few sexual content ratings.

The hookup was Negan’s “crass reward” for identifying Gamma (Thora Birch) as a spy within the Whisperer camp. Alpha realized the accusation was true when Gamma failed to reach the border separating Alexandria and Whisperer territory, prompting her to order Beta (Ryan Hurst) to track down the wayward Whisperer and return her for punishment.

“This year has been a lot about playing off of paranoia and what side are people on, and I think Negan and Alpha together are a formidable twosome,” Morgan said on a past episode of Talking Dead. “It’s bad news for our heroes. And what it means for the show is we’re gonna flip it on its ass.”

Speaking of ass, here’s the NSFW look at Negan and Alpha’s intimate scene together:



Negan will further embed himself within the Whisperers when he receives his own skin mask, but his true loyalty remains in question despite seemingly giving himself over to Alpha.

Alpha and Negan? I don’t think I’ve ever gagged so hard at this show. And this show has had lots of gag material. @AMCTalkingDead #twd #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/olJfRuHbBr — p🦦 (@PeytonOfficial_) February 24, 2020

OH GOD PLEASE NO ANYTHING BUT THIS PLEASE #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/u5cOiHTrFI — ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟᴀ 🧟‍♀️ (@i_am_negan__) February 24, 2020

Trying to decide if we ship Negan and Alpha in #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CJ0T9Y4Gxq — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 24, 2020

