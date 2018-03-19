‘The Walking Dead’ Naked Walker Captured In HD Photo

The Walking Dead featured a naked walker in its new episode on Sunday night, which has now made its way online in some HD photos.

Executive producer and director of Sunday’s Episode 8×12, Greg Nicotero, had a bit of extra fun with this particular walker. Nicotero is always looking for ways to innovate the corpses roaming the world of the Dead universe and did just that for a sequence which saw Dwight and Simon torching their leader’s car.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo of the naked walker, which is of an undecided gender, in the photo from Nicotero’s Instagram account below!

“Always indebted to the amazing folks at KNB and my on set crew,” Nicotero wrote before tagging the account of those responsible for bringing this thing to life.

This walker may have suffered a worse fate than any other person claimed by The Walking Dead‘s apocalypse. As a result, its gender is unclear. “There’s some bite marks strategically placed,” Nicotero said during Talking Dead. “This person died very painfully.” The ole walker-bites-the-junk-off routine!

There may or may not be a special group of villains coming to The Walking Dead who would allow Nicotero’s team to work a bit of overtime, specifically in Season Nine. “In the pitch, Greg was like, ‘oh, I can’t wait to get started on that!’ I was like, ‘I can’t wait to see that,’” The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman said. “They’re always coming up with cool new evolutions for the zombies and there’s some big stuff coming up in Season Nine that I’m hinting at and I’ll probably get in trouble for, zombie-wise.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.