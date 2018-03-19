‘The Walking Dead’s Naked Walker Revealed

Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The Key,” saw the show go full frontal as it delivered its first-ever naked walker. (NSFW.)

The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed tonight’s episode, told EW in February it was the first time the live-action series would show a nude zombie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nicotero told Talking Dead the exact sex of the poor bastard would be left ambiguous “because there’s some bite marks strategically placed,” the special effects guru said. But, Nicotero added, it’s clear “this person died very painfully.”

The birthday suit walker arrived briefly during a pivotal moment Sunday night as Rick Grimes unleashed holy hell on an isolated and vulnerable Negan within the confines of a deteriorating building.

Outside, Savior generals Simon and Dwight came across the bloody wreckage of Negan’s car — only for Simon to float the idea of “moving on” from the entire ordeal between the Saviors and the allied communities.

“The Key” brought a major development in the form of a trio of new characters, headed by the seemingly benevolent Georgie, whose presence hints at future expansion of the Walking Dead world.

Georgie could be the television version of a character recently inducted into creator Robert Kirkman‘s monthly ongoing comic book series, one who signals major things to come for The Walking Dead as it bolts towards its season 8 finale.

Kirkman promised season 9, which has already entered development, will step up The Walking Dead‘s zombie game in a big way, saying there’s “some really cool stuff coming.”

“In the pitch, Greg was like, ‘oh, I can’t wait to get started on that!’ I was like, ‘I can’t wait to see that,’” Kirkman said. “They’re always coming up with cool new evolutions for the zombies and there’s some big stuff coming up in season 9 that I’m hinting at and I’ll probably get in trouble for, zombie-wise.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.