‘The Walking Dead’ Producer Addresses Sex Of The Naked Walker

The Walking Dead is back, and its midseason premiere tonight was straight gut-punch for many. The tragic return saw more than one death, and the gang came up against their fair share of walker angst. Many had hoped this premiere would house the much-discussed nude walker which was announced earlier this month, but alas.

Sorry to break it to you all, but The Walking Dead didn’t have any nude zombies tonight. But you shouldn’t get too upset just yet! After all, the show’s executive producer did give an update on the character to make up for the wait.

After the show wrapped its midseason premiere, AMC resumed Talking Dead with host Chris Hardwick. Greg Nicotero was a guest on the show tonight to talk the fallout of the show’s big death, but Hardwick also asked about its upcoming nude walker and what kind of — um — anatomy it would have.

You can read up on Nicotero’s blush-worthy statement below:

“There’s one coming up. Because of our sort of tribute to Night of the Living Dead back in the day, we had always wondered what the ability would be,” the producer said.

“Clearly you can’t tell if it’s a male or female because there’s some bite marks strategically placed, but indeed you’re going to see… this person died very painfully is all I can say.”

Nicotero’s comments are just vague enough to cast doubt on the walker’s sex. If fans can’t tell whether it is male or female thanks to bite marks, it sounds like some poor boy was turned when part of his anatomy was bitten. However, if you take in the producer’s note about Night of the Living Dead, a female walker sounds more likely. After all, the horror film did famously feature a fully nude female zombie, but she lacked any strategic bite marks to preserve her modesty.

Of course, audiences shouldn’t expect to see anything too NSFW from The Walking Dead‘s nude walker. The show prides itself on gore, but it does have to abide by US censorship laws. AMC will have to get created with its zombie makeup to ensure the nude walker makes it past the censors, but The Walking Dead will make sure the walker gets its debut one way or another.

