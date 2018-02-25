When Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Bring In The Naked Zombie?

The Walking Dead has promised its viewers a naked walker. Now, when will they get it?

“There’s an episode where we did our first fully nude walker,” executive producer Greg Nicotero told EW. “We’ve never done that before.” He did not reveal which episode of the eight remaining in The Walking Dead Season Eight would feature the walking showing it all but there might be a safe assumption of when it’s coming.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere, Nicotero revealed he directs three episodes in the back half of Season Eight: Episode 8×09, Episode 8×12, and Episode 8×16. The naked walker will not be interrupting Carl Grimes’ send-off episode in Episode 8×09. It probably won’t be a part of the All Out War conclusion episode in the Season Eight finale Episode 8×16. This leaves Episode 8×12 as the most likely candidate for the naked walker to pop up.

Of course, the possibility remains that the walker could appear in an episode which Nicotero is not directing. However, the executive producer of the series often takes pride in creating walkers which the show has never seen before or pay homage to some of his favorite horror titles when he is calling the shots. It all makes Episode 8×12 the most likely candidate for the world to see more walker than they ever asked for!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.