The Walking Dead Casts Negan’s Next Victim, Key Comic Character

The Walking Dead has added a character from the comics to its ensemble for Season 10. The character is Brandon Rose and he will be played by Blainen Kern III and will likely be adapting some form of the character’s story from Robert Kirkman’s source material.

It is unncertain which episode the photo above is from but it sees Brandon with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan. In the comics, these two are part of a key story which might be making its way to television in the upcoming episodes. Brandon was first introduced in issue #131 (along with fellow Season 10 newcomer Dante) and died in issue #153. He died at the hands of Negan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to being killed, Brandon bust Negan out of his Alexandria jail cell. He was angry at Rick for the death of his mother at the hands of the Whisperers, with Rick not being eager to retaliate. He wanted to see Rick fall by any means, so Negan was his answer. As the two trotted around outside of Alexandria, Negan decided that Brandon had played his part and killed him with a knife through the heart.

This story would launch Negan’s encounter with the Whisperers. At first, it appeared Negan would join the villaini faction and team up to fight against Rick and the Alexandria communities. Negan had other plans. He went on to behead Alpha and deliver her head to Rick before heading down a path toward redemption.

The redemption arc has already launched for Negan on the TV series as his relationship with Judith has been at the forefront. How Brandon’s comic book story will be adapted to the series remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Brandon help Negan out of jail and start escorting him to the Whisperers for this story to be realized on television? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.