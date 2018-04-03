‘The Walking Dead’ Photos Reveal Who Got In Negan’s Car

New photos from The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episode might reveal who Negan found on his ride back to the Sanctuary in Episode 8×14.

Despite thousands of fans suspecting Carl of somehow faking his death or somehow being alive enough to be found beside Negan’s path, the passenger seems to be Xander Berkeley’s Gregory. New photos from the upcoming episode show Gregory standing outside of the Sanctuary with Simon, Dwight and other Saviors. When he was last seen on the AMC show, Gregory was fleeing the Hilltop after escaping the prison there with Saviors who did not want anything to do with him.

With Jared and his gang being discovered at an outpost near the Sanctuary, Gregory must have branched off on his own journey, separate from that of Dwight and Simon who escaped in their convoy. The photo below from Episode 8×15 shows him standing with the rest of the group.

What exactly Simon is attempting to do in the photo is anybody’s guess. As Negan had planned on keeping his arrival a secret, the character might think he is still in charge of the group as they believe his lie of Negan being killed off after the encounter with Rick on the road a couple of episodes back.

Episode 8×15 is titled, “Worth.” The official synopsis for Worth reads, “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.”

AMC released 32 photos from the episode in total, which can be seen in the gallery below!

Episode 8×15 will inevitably explore the consequences of Simon’s choices in Negan’s absence. Not only did Simon not send a rescue squad out for Negan during his encounter with Rick Grimes but, after telling the Saviors he thought Negan dead, he lead an attack on the Hilltop in which he tried to kill everyone. Furthermore, he was outed for killing each member of Jadis’ trash heap group. How Gregory factors into all of the mess is to be seen, as is whether or not Negan will be very forgiving of his heading back to the Hilltop.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.