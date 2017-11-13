‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 805 Sneak Peek Features Father Gabriel

AMC has released an extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 8×05, “The Big Scary U,” which will finally reveal what Negan and Gabriel have been up to since their last appearance in episode 8×01, “Mercy.”

In the season 8 opener, Rick lead a coalition of the united Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom forces to the Sanctuary’s front door, demanding the surrender of Negan and his five lieutenants. All refused, leading to Rick and co. opening fire on the compound’s windows and unleashing a herd of the undead on the Saviors’ home base. In the chaos, Father Gabriel risked his life to rescue the helpless Gregory, who stole Gabriel’s car — leaving the preacher behind and stranded.

With an overwhelming amount of walkers flooding the compound, Gabriel took refuge in a nearby trailer where he soon learned Negan had already holed up. Last we saw them, Negan and Gabriel were trapped together as the horde of walkers surrounded the trailer, leaving no apparent means of escape.

“Let me ask you something,” the smarmy Negan says. “Why’d you become a priest?”

“I love God,” Gabriel answers. “And I love people. I wanted to bring them together. To help people through their difficult times. To help them through their weaknesses.”

“Well, look at that,” Negan says, pushing buttons. “That’s my thing. I like to help people through their weaknesses, too. Been doing it one way or another my whole life. You want to know why people are gonna start dying in there? Because I’m not there to stop it.”

The lustful growls of the undead grow louder. Negan whistles. Riling them up. Tune in next week.

Whatever happens to the padre, he’s in a bad spot: the preview for 8×05 shows Negan attacking Gabriel, so “The Big Scary U” should answer whether or not Father Gabriel will be the next to die.

