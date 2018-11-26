New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Sneak Peek Reveals Negan on the Loose

Negan is on the loose in Alexandria in a preview from the second half of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×08 follow. Major spoilers!

Originally airing on Talking Dead after The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Nine finale on Sunday night, the clip above sees Negan in the aftermath of his jailbreak. It seems to be a spin on the comic book story which saw Negan temporarily bust out of prison to meet the Whisperers, though this time he is headed to the house which was once Rick’s with a shovel in hand.

Creepily enough, the preview above comes with an homage to Halloween as the Mike Myers theme song plays as Negan ominously heads toward a potential target. However, the clip might not be what it seems. Negan may actually be ready to do some good in the world and follow the path of redemption laid out in The Walking Dead comics.

“I am excited for fans to watch and see what happens, because I think Negan is a complicated character and we’ve seen that he’s a guy who will bash in people’s heads to make a point,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Comicbook.com. “We’ve also seen that he was at the lowest of the low point earlier in the season, was suicidal. We’ve also seen that he has a particular relationship with Judith Grimes that seems like pretty friendly and nice. And so, all of these things are kind of churning within Negan, and that’s part of his story going forward. So I think that there’s some interesting twists and turns to be had with Negan one way or the other.”

Whether or not Negan’s redemption arc is headed to The Walking Dead is unknown but Jeffrey Dean Morgan told ComicBook.com after reading the particular issue where his character kills Alpha that he is definitely in it for the “long haul” with tremendous enthusiasm for the arc’s possibility.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.