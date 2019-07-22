The Walking Dead: AMC Has Discussed A Negan Spinoff Movie

As The Walking Dead universe continues to expand, a Negan movie might be among the next steps, taking the franchise to the past to tell the origin story of the villain who is currently on a path toward redemption. Robert Kirkman’s comic book series spun off a Here’s Negan mini-series which may or may not serve as inspiration for a movie about the villain’s past which Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals has been discussed.

Following the announcement of the Rick Grimes movie heading exclusively to theaters with Universal Studios (which ComicBook.com was first to report on Friday), ComicBook.com caught up with Morgan at San Diego Comic-Con. After a story of how excited he was to meet Tom Cruise while appearing on Conan, Morgan revealed that a Negan movie is a possibility — one which he hopes happens sooner rather than later.

“I know that it’s been discussed,” Morgan said. “I, we gotta do it before I get any older, I mean, pretty soon I’m not gonna be able to be the young Negan anymore.”

If a Negan movie were to follow the lead of the Here’s Negan comic, Austin Amelio could reprise his role as Dwight without having to put burn-scar make-up on his face. The comic book story tells the story of how the two characters met prior to Negan burning Dwight’s face with an iron. “I mean today, seeing [Amelio’s] face really for the first time, no beard, and a haircut, I’m like, ‘Who’s that guy?’” Morgan laughed about an encounter backstage during the Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead panels in the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H.

As Andrew Lincoln is signed on for one of the three announced movies from AMC and Universal, could the other films ultimately take another shape in the form of being centered around other characters?

As for those Rick Grimes movies, there may be some clues coming in Season 10 of The Walking Dead as to where Rick flew off to in Episode 9×05. “I think that we should probably pay attention to Josh [McDermitt as Eugene Porter] and his CB setup,” Morgan said. “That’s me reading in to it, and kind of knowing the comic, where that goes. But I think that that might lead us to something, but you know, over on Fear they’ve shown that helicopter and that symbol and so, you know, that world’s are kind of, intertwined at this point.”

Would you want to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan play Negan in a Walking Dead spinoff movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.