Newest Walking Dead Star Teases “Twists and Turns” in Michonne’s Exit

The journey ahead for Danai Gurira‘s Michonne is filled with “twists and turns,” teases The Walking Dead‘s newest addition Kevin Carroll, whose Virgil set sail with Michonne in “The World Before.” The midseason finale saw Virgil rescue Luke (Dan Fogler) before being captured by Michonne and daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) at Oceanside, where Virgil caused accidental damage during an attempt to steal a boat needed to reunite with his family. Virgil agreed to supply Michonne with weapons needed to end the war with the Whisperers in exchange for a trip home to Bloodsworth Island — a four-day sail round trip — but can this desperate new survivor be trusted?

“This is a world where all facets of humanity are up for grabs, depending on the situation, because of the need to survive,” Carroll told TV Insider. “It makes everything we do as human beings — they become valuable depending on how it serves survival in this period. But in terms of being trustworthy, I think that’s a part of the fun of the journey to figure out for our fans, but they have to also understand, as, within the world in which we’ve developed, every facet of humanity is up for grabs because of everybody’s need to survive. So, I’m going to leave it at that, and tell them to have a great time figuring it out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because Virgil comes from a naval base, there’s been speculation Michonne could discover ties to CRM — the military-like organization viewers know is responsible for the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who was last seen being flown away by helicopter more than six years earlier.

Is Virgil connected to the Commonwealth — a so-far unseen community from the comic books that may be in contact with radio operator Eugene (Josh McDermitt) — or possibly one of the three CRM civilizations to be explored in upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

“I want to tell [fans] that, in this world of The Walking Dead, anything is possible,” Carroll said. “At this point, I’m just excited for Virgil to get on the map, and start to mix it up in this world. I am anxiously hoping that the fans can appreciate what this journey is about to be. For people who love Michonne, this will be a rewarding piece of the journey for her. I think they’re going to have a good time with the twists and turns of this story.”

Michonne’s journey could leave viewers with more questions than answers: showrunner Angela Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter this trip at sea involves “some very interesting intrigue in her story as well.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.