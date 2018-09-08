‘The Walking Dead’ Nominated for Multiple People’s Choice Awards

The Walking Dead has earned eight nominations across six categories at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, the only live awards ceremony doling out prizes as voted by viewers.

The first round of voting is open through September 24. After that date, each category will be whittled down to five finalists competing in the second round of voting.

The long-running zombie drama’s eighth season earned a nomination for the television category’s biggest award, Show of 2018, where it competes against 11 other series, both scripted and non-scripted, including This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, America’s Got Talent, Modern Family, and Saturday Night Live. Cast your votes here.

In the Drama Show of 2018 category, The Walking Dead battles for votes against 11 other series, including Westworld, 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale, and Castle Rock. Cast your votes here.

Andrew Lincoln, who has served as leading man for eight seasons in the role of Rick Grimes, is nominated for Male TV Star of 2018, alongside Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus.

Lincoln and Reedus are two of 12 nominees, competing against Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), and Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), among others. Cast your votes here.

Michonne actress Danai Gurira and Maggie Rhee actress Lauren Cohan are both nominated for Female TV Star of 2018, competing against Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) and others in the 12-woman category. Cast your votes here.

Lincoln is the sole Walking Dead star nominated in the Drama TV Star of 2018 category, which includes both men and women. Other nominees in the 12-person category include Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jason Bateman (Ozark), and Kerry Washington (Scandal). Cast your votes here.

Lastly, The Walking Dead is one of a dozen nominees in the Bingeworthy Show of 2018 category, competing against GLOW, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Shameless, among others. Cast your votes here.

The revamped ceremony airs for the first time on E! Sunday, November 11.

Earlier this year, AMC submitted The Walking Dead for consideration in 21 categories at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The network submitted the show to be considered for Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor for Andrew Lincoln, and Best Drama Supporting Actor for 11 actors, including Reedus, Chandler Riggs, and Lennie James. Six actresses were submitted for Best Drama Supporting Actress, including Gurira, Cohan, Melissa McBride, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

The Walking Dead Season Eight failed to secure a single nomination, in a year dominated by noms for This Is Us, Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Game of Thrones.

Season Nine debuts Sunday, October 7 on AMC.