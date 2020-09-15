The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Signs First Look Deal With AMC

Norman Reedus is getting more and more comfortable at AMC. The actor known to many as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead will continue in that role after The Walking Dead ends in 2022 with his own Daryl Dixon spinoff series shared with Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier character. Now, following the surprising announcement of The Walking Dead ending and Reedus continuing with the franchise beyond the flagship series, it has been revealed that Reedus will be continuing to work with AMC going forward. The actor signed a first look deal at the network under his own bigbaldhead productions label.

“Partnering with Brillstein Entertainment’s JoAnne Colonna and former AMC Scripted Programming VP Amanda Verdon to run bigbaldhead, Reedus has already lined up an adaptation of Aftershock Comics’ Undone By Blood, in which he will likely star, as well as EP,” Deadline reports. “Taking a new spin on the Western genre, the Undone By Blood TV series will have writers Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler as Co-EPs and Aftershock’s Jon and Lee Kramer as EPs, along with Verdon and Colonna.”

Reedus, who was previously known for his work in Boondock Saints, debuted as Daryl Dixon in 2010’s The Walking Dead Episode 1×03, Tell It To The Frogs. “I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead,” Reedus said. “This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

The Walking Dead has its original Season 10 finale set to air on October 4. 6 more episodes of Season 10 will be produced beginning in October to air in early 2021. Season 11 will go into production in early 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will begin airing its sixth season on October 11. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will follow The Walking Dead Season 10 finale on October and new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead with its first season. A TWD movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is still in development at Universal and Skybound.

