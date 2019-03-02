‘Fear the Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio Next Guest to ‘Ride With Norman Reedus’

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus and Austin Amelio reunite on Sunday’s Ride With Norman Reedus, as the bike enthusiasts take on the Valley of the Sun in the American Southwest.

.@WWWBigBaldHead and @austin_amelio travel through the Valley of the Sun…

Don’t miss a NEW episode of #RideWithNorman this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4sziyVhhr2 — Ride with Norman (@rideamc) March 2, 2019

Reedus previously welcomed Walking Dead buddies Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the Ride Season Three premiere, before visiting Scotland with co-star Melissa McBride and San Francisco with former co-star Steven Yeun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Austin is always fun. He’s so fun to hang out with. That was a really great one. Austin and I went to New Mexico, which was awesome as well,” Reedus previously told EW.

Reedus’ Daryl Dixon emerged as chief rival to Amelio’s Savior mole Dwight on The Walking Dead, where Amelio starred between its sixth and eighth seasons. Dwight was last seen being exiled by Daryl under threat of death in the Season Eight finale, and will next resurface in the fifth season of spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

Amelio joins former Walking Dead co-star Lennie James, whose Morgan Jones was the first character to journey from the flagship series to the spinoff in its fourth season.

“I have no idea. I really don’t,” Amelio said at Wizard World New Orleans in January when asked what lies ahead between Dwight and Morgan.

“I know that both of our stories, there’s redemptive qualities to where we’re going and what we want to give back into the world. I know he’s aware of me. We haven’t met. We haven’t worked across from each other on The Walking Dead. Hopefully, there’s a little putting the past behind.”

Though friends off-screen, Amelio said in 2017 his feud with Reedus’ fan-favorite Daryl resulted in threats on his life.

“When I shot Daryl, people were like ‘I’m gonna burn your house down.’ So I’ve had that sort of stuff,” Amelio told TV Guide.

“And I think people — it’s hard for them to distinguish that. ‘Are you Dwight?’ I’m like, no, I’m Austin, I’m nice; Dwight’s a d—k.”

Ride With Norman Reedus airs Sundays at midnight on AMC, following new episodes of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead. Fear the Walking Dead Season Five is due out this summer.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!