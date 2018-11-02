‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Welcomes Baby With Diane Kruger

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has welcomed a baby to the world with Diane Kruger.

This is Kruger’s first child, and Reedus’ second, with the gender and name of the baby being kept a secret at this time. “No other details — including baby’s sex, name or birth date — are known,” People reports. “While the new baby is the first child for Kruger, 42, Reedus is also a dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.”

Reedus is in the midst of a huge season of The Walking Dead for both the show as a whole and his own Daryl Dixon character. The actor was limited to less words than ever in the two seasons ahead of its current Season Nine, but is seeing a revamping in Daryl’s role as Andrew Lincoln prepares to make an exit.

“I started on Season One of the show and I’d love to bookend it,” Reedus told ComicBook.com on The Walking Dead‘s Senoia, Georgia set. “I put so much effort into this. For me to walk away now would just seem so cowardly. It’s a fight every day in a million different ways, but it’s a fight that I’ve invested in. My family’s here. I like my life here. I like riding my motorcycle through the country. I’ve been in New York a long, long time and now every time I go back to New York, I just wanna go back to Georgia. It’s crazy there, especially since the show is so big. I’m very recognizable with my long hair and beady, scary little eyes. It’s hard to go anywhere, and I like it here. This is my family now. I’d love to see it to the end.”

Following Sunday night’s The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, ComicBook.com will be live with its After the Dead show from Reedus’ Nic & Norman’s restaurant in Senoia, Georgia. On hand to recap Rick Grimes’ final episode will be executive producer and director of the episode, Greg Nicotero.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.