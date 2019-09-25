The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Did Something Special For Danai Gurira’s Last Day

The Walking Dead is losing another member of its family in the upcoming tenth season. On the heels of Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan heading out in the ninth season, Michonne actress Danai Gurira will join them in leaving the AMC zombie series behind in the coming episodes. It’s unclear whether Gurira’s character will remain among the living as a means to preserve opportunities for future appearances in TV or movies under the TWD branding but it is certain that she has wrapped production. According to showrunner Angela Kang, it was Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus who put together the most delightful surprise for the actress.

“You know, we did some really special stuff for Danai,” Kang said. “Norman, I don’t know if I’m kind of giving something away, but Norman really organized something great for her. You know, we set off fireworks for her and she just had a beautiful end run on the show where she was just, just the acting work was so intense and so fantastic as always. And I think, just there was a lot of respect and love there from the cast and the crew and so it was just really lovely.”

As for the upcoming season, Kang is focused on keeping a balance of character, action, zombies, and everything else fans love about The Walking Dead. On the heels of a successful Season 9, ComicBook.com gave the first episode of her upcoming run a perfect score in an official review.

“I think we are so inspired by the amazing cast that we have and so it’s really a desire as, you know, we start from the position of fans ourselves when we’re writing the show and it’s like, ‘Okay, what’s cool stuff that we can do with these characters? What directions can we take them in that we haven’t seen?’” Kang said. “And then it’s just we feel our way through it and we definitely wanted this to be a season that’s exciting and scary, lots of good, classic horror hopefully that people like, and it’s just been really fun for us to work on.”

The Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple echoed a similar sentiment when talking about the upcoming episodes. “You draw inspiration from each group, from each crew, from each cast, from each showrunner,” he said of working on the expanding world. “You see opportunities to tie things between the shows and within the universe. You also are like, ‘Whoa, look out, they’re doing this on the other show, so you might want to back off of that.” You’re also looking for differentiation, and telling really different stories, and the shows take different types of chances, and I think it allows for a varied universe. I think that if somebody watches the other Walking Dead shows and expect it to be exactly like The Walking Dead, that’s not going to happen. The Walking Dead is The Walking Dead. They’re the anchor and the other shows provide different things, different stories, different perspectives.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season at 9pm on October 6 on AMC.