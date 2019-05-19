The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus Shows Excitement for Game of Thrones Finale

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is “so excited for tonight,” marking the Game of Thrones series finale. Reedus accompanied the post with an edit that transforms the Daryl Dixon star into Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

So excited for tonight !!

Reedus has long enjoyed the show: in June 2015, he posed with Sansa Stark star Sophie Turner, accompanying the post with the heart emoji.

In 2016, Reedus published a photo snapped with Arya Stark star Maisie Williams, calling Season 6 of the HBO fantasy drama “so f—ing good.”

The star is now filming The Walking Dead Season 10, set for its regular premiere window on network AMC in the finale. In November, after becoming first-billed following the departure of former leading man Andrew Lincoln, Reedus inked a hefty three-year deal ensuring his immediate Walking Dead future.

That deal allows for Reedus to appear outside the mothership television series, should AMC want to use Daryl elsewhere — like its coming Rick Grimes movie trilogy.

“Our deals with Norman and Melissa allow us the flexibility to either move them or use them in more than one place, depending on what seems creatively right to [Walking Dead chief content officer] Scott [Gimple] and to his partners,” AMC programming president David Madden previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We do look at this as a universe where we’re trying to expand into as many different places as the show fits. We think this is a franchise that could live across formats. So, we want to do it carefully; we want to be strategic; we want to try to do it right. But there is a multi-year plan that could include additional series, digital content and specials.”