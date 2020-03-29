The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero Open Pop-Up Grocery Shop Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and executive producer Greg Nicotero have turned their Georgia restaurant, Nic & Norman’s, into a pop-up grocery store selling essential items that are now hard-to-find during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant in Senoia, Georgia, home to The Walking Dead for all ten seasons, has closed its dining room but continues to offer curbside service. Nic & Norman’s has converted into a pop-up shop selling toilet paper, hand sanitizer, vegetables, dry goods, and other items not readily available in grocery stores, allowing Reedus and Nicotero to serve the community while keeping their workers employed.

“Senoia has done a lot for The Walking Dead and so we are really looking forward to supporting the community with our little pop-up grocery store,” Nicotero, a director and special makeup effects artist on the zombie drama, told FOX 5 Atlanta. Added Reedus, “It’s a way to keep our employees employed and doing something good for the town that’s been so good for us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nic & Norman’s has partnered with food distributors Sysco Foods, who are sitting on a stockpile of goods following eatery closures.

“We’ve got toilet paper. We’ve got sanitizer. We’ve got dry goods. We’ve got vegetables. We’ve got all kinds of stuff that you can’t get right now in most grocery stores,” said Nic & Norman’s co-owner Scott Tigchelaar.

Customers place an online order through the Nic & Norman’s website, where they make purchases from the grocery menu. After receiving a pick-up time via email, customers have their purchases loaded into their cars by Nic & Norman’s employees.

“You know we wanted to give back and hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of each other, and hopefully this will help some people out,” the Daryl Dixon actor said. Added Nicotero, “Hang in there, guys. Stay safe and we will see you soon.”

AMC was recently forced to delay The Walking Dead Season 10 finale after current events made it “impossible” to complete post-production work on the Nicotero-directed episode. The finale, “A Certain Doom,” will now air sometime later this year as a special episode.

“You know, we obviously made the decision last week to stop all pre-production, that was AMC, just kind of across the board for their production. So, we still have people working remotely. The writers continue to work,” showrunner Angela Kang told Deadline about Season 11. “We’re still several weeks out from anything shooting so it hasn’t been overly disruptive yet. We’re Zooming and Google Docs-ing and doing all the kinds of things that everybody else is doing right now.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.