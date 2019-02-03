‘The Walking Dead’ Hosts Super Bowl Party with Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were among those in attendance at a Walking Dead-themed Super Bowl LIII party hosted by AMC ahead of the series’ mid-season premiere next Sunday.

When you’re in Atlanta for the big game, you party with the #TWDFamily. #TWDSB pic.twitter.com/mKJPeT3nec — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 2, 2019

As reported by AJC, network AMC rented the home of musician and producer Dallas Austin in Sandy Springs, Georgia, located near Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of Super Bowl LIII.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other party guests included The Walking Dead star Cooper Andrews and director-producer Greg Nicotero, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, pop-country duo LoCash, reality TV stars Phaedra Parks and Quad Lunceford, and NFL stars DeAngelo Williams, DeSean Jackson, Tarik Cohen and Trae Waynes.

“I’m a Seahawk guy and the Rams are in my division,” the Negan star told AJC of his Super Bowl pick. “I hate that they’re there and not my team. But the Pats beat us a couple of years ago and I’m not over it.”

Reedus, meanwhile, said he doesn’t care who wins but would have rather seen the New Orleans Saints in the big game. Reedus and Walking Dead buddies Morgan and Nicotero were provided a trip to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

When The Walking Dead resumes its revamped ninth season, it sees Reedus’ Daryl step up in the growing conflict against new enemy group the Whisperers while Morgan’s freshly escaped Negan explores his freedom for the first time in nearly eight years.

Despite the November exit of longtime co-star and real-life best friend Andrew Lincoln, the Daryl Dixon star said in October the “show’s the best it’s ever been.”

“We’re making the show that we want to make right now and you can feel it on set, you can feel it all over the place,” Reedus said.

“I really feel the scripts and the stories and the episodes are even better in the back eight, I really do. They’re f—ing epic, you know, and they’re just crushing and they’re severe, all of them. The show’s morphing into something else but it’s got the heart and the feel of the original show, there’s just new life breathing through it.”

Subscribers to paid service AMC Premiere will be able to view the mid-season premiere a week in advance starting on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Walking Dead Season Nine returns with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!