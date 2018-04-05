‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus And Marilyn Manson Went On A Post-Easter Motorcycle Ride

Musician Marilyn Manson will appear on the upcoming newest season of Ride With Norman Reedus, the unscripted AMC series that follows The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus on his adventures across the globe.

Both stars reported their journey in Nashville, Tennessee on their social media pages, Reedus sharing a photo of his trademark lick pose:

“I went for a ride in Nashville in a Harley-David-Son-of-a-Bitch sidecar,” Manson wrote in his Instagram post. “It was attached to an actual motor bike. I was given a lavish tie from Norman Reedus. I witnessed an actual violent roller derby. It was the best post-Easter. Thank you to Norman.”

Fans captured Reedus and Manson hanging around downtown Nashville’s Lower Broadway, the black-clad stars sporting a fitting all-black ride.

The pair stopped by local eatery Pepperfire, a restaurant specializing in hot chicken, where Manson can be seen displaying his “wow” wrist tattoo alongside a young boy wearing a “wow jacket.”

Past episodes of Ride featured Reedus taking to the road alongside acting legend Peter Fonda, comedy superstar Dave Chappelle, Walking Dead executive producer and special effects master Greg Nicotero and Reedus’ co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Louisville Slugger-swinging villain Negan.

Ride With Norman Reedus is expected to debut its third season later this year on AMC.

Reedus is among the major Walking Dead cast members to have re-signed a new contract to return for season 9 of the hit zombie drama, expected to return to AMC this October.

The season will air its extended season finale Sunday, April 15, a season closer Reedus calls “very satisfying.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.