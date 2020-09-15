The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride Comment on Their Daryl / Carol Spinoff

After The Walking Dead ends in 2022 with its Season 11, the franchise will continue the story of its two longest-running characters as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier will be headed to their own spinoff show in 2023. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will be reprising their roles in the wake of the main show’s conclusion and the series will be run by current The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang. It is created by Kang with The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer Scott Gimple. Now, both Reedus and McBride have commented on the upcoming spinoff show with the news breaking on Wednesday morning.

McBride debuted as Carol Peletier in Episode 1×03, Tell It To The Frogs, and has played a major role in the series since.

“Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons,” McBride said. “In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound. Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer – the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I’m very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited!”

Reedus debuted as Daryl Dixon in Episode 1×03, as well.

“I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead,” Reedus said. “This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

Kang also commented on the upcoming series, having worked on The Walking Dead as a writer for years and becoming showrunner in the show’s ninth season.

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” Kang said. “The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

The Walking Dead has its original Season 10 finale set to air on October 4. 6 more episodes of Season 10 will be produced beginning in October to air in early 2021. Season 11 will go into production in early 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will begin airing its sixth season on October 11. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will follow The Walking Dead Season 10 finale on October and new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead with its first season. A TWD movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is still in development at Universal and Skybound.

