The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Message

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus on Sunday celebrated partner Diane Kruger, calling her “angel” in a Mother’s Day post shared to Instagram. Kruger replied in a comment, writing, “Always.”

The couple had their first child together, a baby girl, in November. Kruger, 42, and Reedus, 50, met when partnering for 2015 romantic drama Sky, their first on-screen appearance together.

Kruger and Reedus are private about their daughter, who is only glimpsed in Reedus’ beaming Instagram posts.

“She’s kind of rolling all over the floor like a drunk. It’s kind of awesome. I just love it,” Reedus told PEOPLE in March. “She’s really grounding and it’s a really beautiful thing that’s going on in my life right now, I have to say.”

Reedus is now filming Season 10 of zombie drama The Walking Dead, where Reedus acts as crossbow-wielding leading man Daryl Dixon. The season could address fan cries for a romantic development between Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff), an instant fan-favorite introduced in Season 9.

Their current platonic relationship is comparable to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Ridloff and Reedus agreed at PaleyFest in March when responding to the potential romance.

“I love the scene when I’m leaving Hilltop and she’s like, ‘Hey, I’m coming with you.’ I’m like, ‘Nuh uh,’” Reedus said.

“And she’s like, ‘No, I’m coming with you.’ I think — Daryl’s not ever gonna be with somebody that’s like, ‘So, what do you want for lunch?’ ‘I’ll just have a salad.’ He’ll never be, somebody has to — he has to respect them. And you see during the episodes that we work together, he’s like, ‘Oh, sh-t, she can handle herself. She’s a leader.’”

Reedus added Daryl — a leading character who has never had a romance — “has a lot of respect for” and “admires” Connie “for sure.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 is expected to premiere on AMC in October.

