‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Reportedly Has Three Year Deal Worth Between $50 Million To $90 Million

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is reportedly cashing in on his new top-billing with the AMC series.

Reedus recently renegotiated a contract with AMC and The Walking Dead, which is now a franchise spawning its tenth season with the flagship series, a fifth season of its spinoff show, and at least one trilogy of movies which will be centered around Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. While Reedus is only expected to be part of the main series (for now), his new payment plenty comes with a hefty price tag for the network and the ability to move to other titles.

“Sources say Reedus — who also hosts and executive produces AMC’s unscripted motorcycle series Ride With Norman Reedus — will make $350,000 per episode,” THR reports. “On top of additional guarantees and advances in a deal that sources say could be worth anywhere from $50 million to $90 million.”

According to the same report, Reedus (along with Carol actress Melissa McBride) is now free to move about the Dead universe. “The new pacts are described as groundbreaking in that they stretch beyond traditional series/overall deals and allow both Reedus and McBride,” the report reads. Now, the cast members can “move freely among new projects in the Walking Dead universe.” Whether or not this means the stars will appear in one or more of the Lincoln-lead films remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Michonne actress Danai Gurira does not have a contract in place to return for Season 10, though discussions are actively taking place.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in September, Reedus expressed an interest to stick with The Walking Dead through its final episodes.

“You know, I started on Season One of the show, and I’d love to bookend it,” Reedus said. “I put so much effort into this. For me to walk away now would just seem so cowardly. It’s a fight every day, in a million different ways. But it’s a fight that I’ve been invested in. My family’s here, I like my life here. I like riding my motorcycle through the country to work. I’ve been in New York a long, long time, and now every time I go back to New York I just wanna go back to Georgia.”

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.