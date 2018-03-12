‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Gets Norman Reedus Tattoo On Her Head

A fan of Norman Reedus and The Walking Dead made it permanent at Walker Stalker Con in London over the weekend, getting the Daryl Dixon actor’s autograph tattooed on her head.

The identity of the super fan has not yet been discovered by ComicBook.com However, while attending one of Walker Stalker’s largest conventions of the year, this woman waited in line to meet Reedus and ask for a signature. Instead of having him sign a headshot or still image from the AMC show, she had him sign the top of her head. It didn’t end there, as she marched right over to one of the professional tattoo artist with a booth at the convention and had the autograph permanently inked onto the top of her head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the incredible show of fandom in the form of a tattoo below!

“She got her head autographed and then tattooed,” Reedus’ convention manage Sean Clark wrote on Instagram. “Holy crap right??!!!” The tattoo is a reference to Reedus’ nickname of Big Bald Head, which he used in the title of his 2013 photography book, The Sun’s Coming Up… Like A Big Bald Head.

The comments on Clark’s Instagram are also overwhelmingly positive in support of the fan. People called it “amazing” and “bad-ass”.

“Guess it’s not as painful as what she had already been through,” one commenter points out, presuming this fan has undergone a chemotherapy treatment of some sort prompting the loss of hair, “And when [Norman Reedus] makes her happy with it, why not?”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.