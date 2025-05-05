The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser Shows Daryl & Carol in London

London’s Tower Bridge has fallen down. Sunday’s season premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 returned to New York City, but those who tuned in on AMC caught a glimpse at the apocalypse on the other side of the pond in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3. A new teaser trailer (below) shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) being ferried past London’s dilapidated Tower Bridge by Stephen Merchant’s as-yet-unnamed character, only to then cut to a poncho-wearing Daryl on a motorbike mid-shootout in what appears to be Spain’s Tabernas Desert.

“I was pretty young when all this started,” Daryl says in the sneak peek. “Now all we do is run and fight. It ain’t no way to live.”

The last we saw Daryl and Carol in 2024’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, the best friends had reunited in France, and chose to stay behind together so that light aircraft pilot Ash (Manish Dayal) could fly Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) out of Paris to safety in America.

After escaping the remnants of Madame Genet’s (Anne Charrier) Pouvoir, Daryl and Carol made their way back into Île-de-France to find passage to England in order to cross the Atlantic Ocean and get home to America.

They made their way underground through the Channel Tunnel, an undersea tunnel linking northern France to southern England, and survived duplicitous Scots Angus (Matt Swift) and Fiona (Sarah McCardie) before embarking on the 31-mile trek to their next destination.

Following a trip through London, the Madrid-based third season of Daryl Dixon largely takes place in Spain. The Walking Dead spinoff filmed on location in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions of Spain, which provide “a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world,” according to network AMC.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 “tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love,” the logline states. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

In addition to Reedus and McBride, the new season guest stars Stephen Mercant (The Outlaws) with Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega (The Devil’s Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán) and Alexandra Masangkay (Días mejores, Valley of Shadows) cast as series regulars. Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (the Through My Window trilogy, Past Lies) have also been cast in recurring roles.

Season 3 of Daryl Dixon airs this fall on AMC and AMC+.