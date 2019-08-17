The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Pays Tribute to Friend Peter Fonda

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus paid tribute to friend and Hollywood icon Peter Fonda, who died Friday aged 79.

“Gonna miss u man. One of the greats,” Reedus wrote on Instagram of his late The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day co-star, who starred opposite Reedus as villain The Roman.

Reedus’ gallery of photos snapped with the Easy Rider star include a shot from Fonda’s appearance on Ride with Norman Reedus, the unscripted travel series that follows the bike enthusiast on his adventures around the world with celebrity guests.

View this post on Instagram Gonna miss u man. One of the greats❤️ A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Aug 16, 2019 at 4:56pm PDT

In Ride‘s freshman season finale, “The Keys with Peter Fonda,” Reedus and Fonda traveled through the Florida Keys, visiting Joe’s Diner in Naples before moving on to custom bike shop Tamiami Tyrants, Joanie’s Blue Crab Cafe and the home of photographer Lucky Cole.

“I wanted to be Peter Fonda in Easy Rider and the last few days I got the next best thing,” Reedus says in the episode.

“This one with Peter, he’s such an icon, and then to sit there with him and talk about his life… I kind of just geeked out on everything he said,” Reedus told Yahoo in 2016. “He’s such an extraordinary person, and to be back in an area he used to live in and hear his stories of when he lived there and to meet his friends and hear stories of Hemingway — it was pretty amazing.”

When zooming down a Florida highway, Fonda told Reedus, “All these people around us are caught in cages. It doesn’t matter though, we’re on motorcycles. We can go where we want.” Reedus then told Fonda “you like the freedom,” and the actor replied, “I do indeed.”

“Yeah, you know, you watch movies like Easy Rider and the way they used to talk back then, all the groovy one-liners they had, and then you meet somebody who actually really talks like that, who really lived like that, it makes it so personable and real. It was quite extraordinary,” Reedus said.

“I used to have a poster that he signed when I first met him, and he wrote, ‘Ride hard or stay at home’ on it. That phrase, I think, will probably be on his grave one day. It was written for him.”

RIP PETER FONDA ❤️ https://t.co/RrOcvllBcZ — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) August 17, 2019

A separate tribute published to Twitter saw Reedus share Stephen Stills’ “All I Know Is What You Tell Me” in a tweet reading “RIP PETER FONDA.❤️”