‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Says We Haven’t Seen the Last of Oceanside

The Walking Dead has more story ahead for Oceanside, showrunner Angela Kang confirms.

“Oceanside is off doing their Oceanside things, man. There will be some Oceanside in the future,” she told EW.

“It has been a minute. We always imagine that Oceanside is the least involved on a day-to-day basis with our people, but they are definitely just a part of all those groups and things. Certainly they would have been invited to the fair, so we’ll see what happens.”

Oceanside’s involvement at the upcoming fair was glimpsed in episode 913, ‘Chokepoint,’ which saw a banner representing the all-female community overlooking the fairgrounds. For the first time in years, Alexandria, the Kingdom, the Hilltop, and Oceanside will gather to participate in trade and foster a renewed sense of community.

That faction of survivors, headed by Cyndie (Sydney Park), last had a major role to play in 903, ‘Warning Signs,’ which revealed Cyndie and a pack of Oceansiders as the culprits behind a string of missing and subsequently murdered Saviors.

Caught in the act by Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), Cyndie admitted her execution of Savior Arat (Elizabeth Ludlow) acted as long-delayed justice for the murder of her younger brother when the Saviors slaughtered Oceanside’s male members. The rift from the law of order established by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was inspired in part by Maggie’s unilateral decision to hang Gregory (Xander Berkeley) as punishment for back-to-back assassination attempts on her life.

Park previously told ComicBook.com‘s After the Dead she was “really happy” with Cyndie’s Season Nine story, crediting Kang with returning the Oceanside’s to their roots as hardened and capable survivors on the periphery of other settlements.

“She made a good point: the Oceansiders, when we were first introduced, we were this badass female tribe — and we still are — but then that kind of fell off a bit,” Park said.

“With all the characters it goes in and out with the rotation, but she wanted to really explore that badass feeling of us and that feeling of, these are people that kill people on sight, they’re kind of ruthless, they do what they have to do, and they have no men. So it was cool that she tied that all together. And I was really, really happy and appreciative that she told me so that I could mentally prepare myself for those scenes.”

When asked if Oceanside would continue to be involved with the other factions, Park admitted she didn’t know, but expressed her hopes to return.

“I love being a part of the show, and I feel like there is so much more story to tell, not only with my character and my tribe, but with everyone else,” she said.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.