AMC has released the opening minutes of The Walking Dead Episode 9×03, with a major mystery being answered.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episodes 9×02 and 9×03 follow. Major spoilers!

In the final moments of Episode 9×02 (The Bridge), Justin was roaming down a path under the moonlight after Rick Grimes banished him from the survivors’ camp. After hearing something in the woods, he went to take a closer look. Recognizing the person who had emerged, Justin was then yanked into the woods and seemingly kidnapped.

In the opening minutes of the next episode (Warning Signs) seen in the video above, Justin’s fate is revealed. The Savior is dead. After being snacked on by walkers, Justin stands up as a reanimated walker and reveals a puncture wound to his chest. This means Justin was not killed by walkers but more likely killed by whoever found him at the end of Episode 9×02.

The identity of Justin’s murderer remains a mystery, for now. However, the questions will surface quickly for the survivors and be a major element of Episode 9×03 on Sunday night. The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 is titled, “Warning Signs.” The official synopsis for Warning Signs reads, “Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Corey Reed.

With The Walking Dead primed to introduce the Whisperers in Season Nine, it’s possible the new group is arriving earlier than expected and killing the Saviors in an effort to have them join their Whisperer army! Who do you think killed Justin? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

The opening minutes of the episode were released via AMC Premiere, a subscription service from the network which offers early access to clips and entire episodes.

