‘The Walking Dead’ Causes Strongest Dip In Porn Viewing

If there’s one TV show capable of making people pause their porn, it’s The Walking Dead according to a new study.

A study from popular porn site Pornhub shows that new episodes of The Walking Dead cause a 6% drop in viewing of their adult film products. The show which rivals the AMC zombie drama the most is HBO’s Game of Thrones. In fact, The Walking Dead Season Seven finale caused more of a traffic drought for the site than the Season Eight premiere. As it turns out, neither The Walking Dead nor Game of Thrones air during the site’s busiest hours which run from 11pm to 1am according to an insights report for the year of 2017.

Some events did manage to top the drops caused by hit TV shows. The solar eclipse back in August saw a massive collective drop in traffic on the site, while the iPhone X live event prompted a 12% drop in traffic from iOS devices.

In fact, behind Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead is one of the most popularly searched TV show parodies on Pornhub. Another strong title is True Blood. Keeping it in the geek bubble, “Rick and Morty” was the second most popular search on the site throughout the year, with “Fidget Spinner” coming in third.

No programming could compete with the Super Bowl, though. The big NFL game caused a 24% dip in the site’s traffic.