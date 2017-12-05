After finally seeing a gain following a six-year low, The Walking Dead‘s ratings have hit a new low for Season 8.

Sunday’s Episode 8×07, the penultimate episode of 2017, had 7.47 million people watching live, earning a 3.3 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It’s the lowest number since November of 2011 and March of 2012 but, unsurprisingly, remains atop the chart for Sunday night programming.

In second place was Talking Dead, which hauled in over 2.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating as a packed couch of guests joined Chris Hardwick to recap the episode.

Here are the number of viewers and ratings, week to week, for The Walking Dead‘s eighth season through seven episodes:

Episode 8×01: 11.44 million (5.0)

Episode 8×02: 8.92 million (4.0)

Episode 8×03: 8.52 million (3.8)

Episode 8×04: 8.69 million (3.9)

Episode 8×05: 7.85 million (3.4)

Episode 8×06: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×07: 7.47 million (3.3)

“We listen to what they have to say, and we’re in touch with them in lots of ways,” The Walking Dead‘s Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh said of the ratings on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead. “I think season seven knocked a lot of people sideways with the gore, you know? And we took that into account, but it also set up… the truth of it, this is a show from a comic book, you know? And people will be dying in hideous ways. I mean, that’s part of the personality of the comic book. And as long as we keep the great character development and the great threads of morality and the human condition within there, I think we have some room to have a bit of fun with that blood and gore.”

The Walking Dead Episode 8×07 was titled, “Time For After.” The official synopsis for Time For After reads, “Negan has to enlist the help of his lieutenants in solving a huge issue facing the Sanctuary; Rick and the group continue to enact the plan.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.