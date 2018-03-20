The Walking Dead‘s latest episode gained the AMC show a piece of its live audience back on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead‘s Episode 8×13 slightly outperformed its preceding episode 8×12 in the key 18-49 demographic and in overall viewership. “The Key” drew a 2.83 rating in the demo, with 6.66 million overall viewers. The numbers are a slight increase from the 2.80 rating and 6.60 million overall viewers the week before. Furthermore, the AMC series faced competition from NCAA’s March Madness Tournament.

Strong word of mouth will likely bolster Episode 8×13’s ratings in the Live+3 and Live+7 windows, as it was one of the most exciting and expansive chapters of The Walking Dead in recent weeks. The episode featured a heated chase and showdown between Rick Grimes and Negan, while Maggie, Michonne, and Enid encountered a new face coming from a brand new community which could change The Walking Dead‘s landscape forever.

Talking Dead followed The Walking Dead‘s lead with a 1.09 rating and 2.66 million viewers, a significant climb from the previous week’s 0.85 rating and 2.32 million viewers.

Episode 8×01: 11.44 million (5.0)

Episode 8×02: 8.92 million (4.0)

Episode 8×03: 8.52 million (3.8)

Episode 8×04: 8.69 million (3.9)

Episode 8×05: 7.85 million (3.4)

Episode 8×06: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×07: 7.47 million (3.3)

Episode 8×08: 7.9 million (3.4)

Episode 8×09: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×10: 6.8 million (2.9)

Episode 8×11: 6.6 million (2.8)

Episode 8×12: 6.66 million (2.83)

While The Walking Dead‘s rating are not matching those of Season Five and Season Six, the AMC series remains one of the most-watched shows on television. As the All Out War saga charges toward a conclusion in the four episodes remaining in Season Eight, it’s possible the zombie drama can become appointment viewing once again for those who have jumped ship.

Many express frustrations with the show’s timeline moving slowly and the war being drawn out across 2.5 seasons, however, characters like Georgie and whoever will inevitably come along to pose a threat in Season Nine could inject new life to the AMC series.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

