‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Chokepoint

Henry, Daryl, Connie, and Lydia run from the Whisperers. They’re not going to the Hilltop because they have no broken Tara’s deal with the Whisperers. Connie urges everyone to get moving and takes the lead. Everyone follows her, including Dog.

At their camp, the Whisperers begin to rebuild. Some of their people have been bitten. “I’m gonna be one them” a dying man tells Beta.

“But you will always be one of us,” Beta tells him. “Find his wife, tell her the change his coming to him.” The group is actively searching for Daryl and Lydia, promising that Lydia will walk with them again and the others will walk among the guardians (the dead).

The Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Continued

At the Kingdom, Carol and Nabila watch others prepare for the fair. They notice Jerry has been injured and stripped of his armor.

Ezekiel and Carol investigate, getting a note from Jerry who explains they got jumped. They have sent a ransom note with Jerry, demanding more supplies from the community. They start to wonder who these new “Highway Men” are and if it is comprised of Saviors. It’s not, they rule. Jerry insists the people who they have invited to the fair are depending on the roads to be safe.

Ezekiel orders Jerry to gather every fighter they can spare.

Continued

A tree is blocking the road. Tara leads a group trying to move it. Kelly is worried about Connie but Tara and Yumiko insist her and Daryl will be fine.

So far, they are. Connie suggests heading atop the building nearby as a chokepoint. Lydia says the Whisperers aren’t going to send an army but they’ll send Beta, the best fighter.

Elsewhere, Jerry, Carol, and Diane check out the Highway Men camp from afar. Carol wants to try to reason with these people first. If they don’t agree to work with them, they’ll kill them.

Meanwhile, Daryl and Connie search the building for supplies. They have a plan to attack Beta and use this location’s supplies. Daryl doesn’t want to bring Lydia with them but Connie insists they have to.

Continued

Ezekiel, Jerry, and Carol meet with the Highway Men. When Ezekiel refuses to pay a toll, the Highway Men move forward with weapons. The Kingdom suddenly surrounds these men, changing the man’s tune. However, he is not interested in getting access to the Kingdom and its fair.

It seems to reach an agreement when Carol offers them the chance to watch a movie.

Elsewhere, Henry and Lydia fortify their building. Henry found a new weapon. Henry insists he doesn’t need to sharpen it. She’s wondering why he’s fighting for her and calls it stupid. “You made my mother look weak,” Lydia says. As a result, she’s not going to let this go. Henry says he went after her because he cares about her.

On the road, Tara’s group encounters a herd. Tammy rescues Earl while others fight down the street. The Highway Men rush to the group’s rescue.

At their building, Lydia spots Beta approaching with a herd.

Continued

Daryl intentionally misses Beta with an arrow and preps for a fight.

Inside, Beta realizes he has been lead to a trap and starts heading upstairs with his Whisperer pals. Daryl locks Lydia in another room to protect her.

Henry takes down one Whisperer without killing her. Others take aim at him but Connie puts them down.

Beta bursts through a door at Daryl using a wooden blank to block his arrow. Fights start to break out. Henry gets tabbed by a Whisperer. Dog leaps to his rescue. Henry has been trying not to kill them for Lydia. His leg is bleeding badly.

Daryl puts down a Whisperer before getting into a brawl with Beta. Daryl ultimately pushes BEta down an elevator shaft and spits on him.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom welcomes the Highway Men to their community.

Tammy and Earl have elected to keep the baby that was rescued from the Whisperers. Tara greets Ezekiel and Carol. They realize Daryl and Henry haven’t made it here and grow worried.

Meanwhile, Connie shoots glass to attract herds of walkers and clear an escape route. Daryl is going to move Henry to Alexandria to get him stitched up before they go somewhere else, declaring “there is a whole world out there.”

At the elevator shaft, Beta rises to his feet, furiously.