The Walking Dead Remembers Abraham and Glenn When Daryl Returns to Hilltop

The late Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) will be remembered when Daryl (Norman Reedus) readies the Hilltop for war in The Walking Dead 1011, “Morning Star.” Currently governed by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) while leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is off someplace far assisting benefactor Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) with a new community, the colony is now harboring defector Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy), the disowned daughter of pack leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). Cut off from being reached by their allies at Alexandria, Hilltop is forced to make a stand when Alpha, swearing to destroy the survivors and their communities with her walker horde, marches her army onto the battle-ready colony. The Whisperer War has begun.

A preview for the episode shows Daryl visiting the Hilltop cemetery, where the bodies of Jesus (Tom Payne), Abraham, and Glenn, the father of Maggie’s child, have been laid to rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s also likely the resting place for Tara (Alanna Masterson), once the interim leader of Hilltop following Jesus’ murder at the hands of the Whisperers, and Enid (Katelyn Nacon), another Whisperer victim who relocated from Alexandria to Hilltop to look over a pregnant Maggie before becoming its chief medic.

By the time of Season 10, Abraham and Glenn have been dead for nearly eight years. Glenn, along with Maggie’s father Hershel (Scott Wilson), is also remembered by Carol (Melissa McBride), who can be seen visiting Maggie’s office. There she stands in front of portraits painted by Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly known as Jadis, as a tribute to Maggie’s lost loved ones.

“We’re on our own,” says Hilltop archer Dianne (Kerry Cahill). And blacksmith Earl (John Finn), who adopted abandoned Whisperer baby Adam with wife Tammy Rose (Brett Butler) before she, too, was slain by the Whisperers, tells Aaron (Ross Marquand) they have no choice: “We have to fight.”

The militia-style fighting force led by Daryl will make their stand: Ezekiel, Aaron, Yumiko, Kelly (Angel Theory), Luke (Dan Fogler), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) are among the forces assembled to protect the community, which comes under fire by a walker horde and the Whisperers’ flaming arrows.

“It’s epic. It’s really big,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Insider of the coming battle. “I think it’s been really exciting for us. It’s very difficult to pull off. But I think when you promise a war with the mega horde, that’s filled with humans, you kind of got to deliver on something that feels really cool and big.”

The Walking Dead 1011, “Morning Star,” premieres Sunday, March 8 at 9/8c on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.