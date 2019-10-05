The Walking Dead Renewed for Season 11

The Walking Dead will return to AMC for another season. AMC announced at New York Comic Con that The Walking Dead will be back for its eleventh season. The series is currently airing its 10th season on AMC, which heralds changes for the show’s post-apocalyptic world, as showrunner Angela Kang has explained. “We’re in a different time in the apocalypse,” Kang previously said. “They’ve kind of moved into a more forged/medieval style that the blacksmiths are making,” Kang noted. “In this world, our people have the ability to manufacture bullets, but is that really the best use of resources or time, given that, when you’re dealing with a lot of zombies for the most part, you want something that’s reusable, that you can have in hand that’s hefty — quiet, too. Bullets are going to just draw more zombies. Our people have learned to fight in a different, more collaborative way.”

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Ryan Hurst, Samantha Morton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Callan McAuliffe, Avi Nash, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, and Lauren Ridloff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In The Walking Dead Season 10, the survivors prepare for future conflict with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the disguised Whisperers. Unlike Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, once based out of the now-defunct Sanctuary, the Whisperers have no home base — and their imposed borders, already encroaching on the survivors’ lives, will be at the center of this cold war-like conflict playing out throughout the season.

“A lot of the Saviors war was sort of a strategic back-and-forth that wound up in battles,” Kang said. “Here, you’re dealing with a nomadic group that doesn’t have a headquarters, so that’s a different type of conflict. There are stories that have to do with the tensions that exist when you are sharing a border that one side does not agree with and that is causing them problems in their day-to-day.”

The Walking Dead is based on the horror comic book created by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. Tony Moore drew the first six issues of the series and Charlie Adlard drew every issue after that. The long-running series came to a surprise ending earlier this year with the release of The Walking Dead #193 in July

Are you excited for another season of The Walking Dead? Let us now in the comments section. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.