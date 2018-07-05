‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Losing It Over Cryptic Tease

The Walking Dead sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic tweet on Tuesday.

The account, linked to Skybound and heavily involved with the AMC show, tweeted, “Don’t believe everything you hear,” on Tuesday, which comes on the heels of several rumors and theories heading into the show’s ninth season. It could be about any number of news bits which have surfaced, which include Andrew Lincoln’s exit in Season Nine and Jon Bernthal’s simultaneous return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the tweet below:

Don’t believe everything you hear — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 2, 2018

Since its publishing on Tuesday, the tweet has set The Walking Dead fandom ablaze.

Slide 1

And the internet explodes in…3…2…. — Nick Floyd (@IAmNickFloyd) July 2, 2018

As predicted by Nick Floyd, a key member of The Walking Dead‘s best-known and most-popular convention Walker Stalker Con, the Internet was set to explode in a matter of seconds…

Is that because people know how ricks gonna die? — kieranfiswick5 (@kieranfiswick5) July 2, 2018

Immediately people claimed to know that Andrew Lincoln’s exit meant the death of Rick Grimes in a manner which some seem to believe to have insider info on.

Slide 2

Awww…Carl is alive, Carol and DARYL are together, the world is going to ALWAYS need Rick Grimes, Rick and Michonne will get their happily ever after…I want to believe ??‍♂️?‍♀️ — ☕??Denise Esterline??⚓ (@deniselynne1966) July 2, 2018

Denise Esterline heard that Carl died, Carol and Daryl didn’t cement a relationship together, and Rick and Michonne wouldn’t live happily ever after… So could all of those things be untrue? “Carl is alive, Carl and Daryl are together, the world is always to always need Rick Grimes, Rick and Michonne will get their happily ever after,” she theorized. “I want to believe.”

This is one of the more optimistic responses, though.

Slide 3

Rick is consumed by the herd. He closes his eyes. He opens them. He’s back at the lineup. Everything was a panic-induced hallucination. Daryl gets Lucilled like he should have, Glenn eventually gets a “World’s Greatest Dad” mug, Eric and Carl live. Jesus actually gets screentime. — Tara (@sonnentreppe) July 2, 2018

Denise wasn’t entirely alone, though. As some fans have turned against Daryl Dixon after years of his popularity, Tara wants to see the past couple of seasons be a dream from which Rick awakens to see Daryl killed instead of Glenn.

“Rick is consumed by the herd,” Tara wrote. “He closes his eyes. He opens them. He’s back at the line-up. Everything was a panic-induced hallucination. Daryl gets Lucilled like he should have, Glenn eventually gets a “World’s Greatest Dad” mug, Eric and Carl live. Jesus actually gets screentime.”

Slide 4

Others just don’t believe The Walking Dead‘s tweet, using a GIF of the Governor to call them a “liar” with others accusing them of “damage control.”

The thing is, the @TheWalkingDead Twitter account is controlled by Skybound, not AMC. This means this company, though in the know on what’s going on with the show, does not write it.

Slide 5

Has #AndrewLincoln just been playing an epic prank on all of us fans!? ? — Brooklyn Franco (@Bro0klynFranco) July 2, 2018

Twitter user Brooklyn Franco thinks this could all just be the cast’s best prank yet and Rick Grimes will in fact survive Season Nine and remain a part of the show. “Has Andrew Lincoln just been playing an epic prank on all of us fans?” she asks.

Can’t forget how much him and Reedus love pranks… could be a rumor to throw us off. — Andyriffic (@arcadiandy) July 2, 2018

“Can’t forget how much him and [Norman] Reedus love pranks,” Andyriffic responded. “Could be a rumor to throw us off.”

What do you think of the rumors? Is Rick going to die early in The Walking Dead Season Nine? Will Shane really return to the AMC show? Is he the only dead character who will show the face? Share your thoughts in the comment section.