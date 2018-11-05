‘The Walking Dead’: Rick’s Fate Revealed

Rick’s final episode of The Walking Dead aired on Sunday, revealing the character’s fate, once and for all.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 follow. Major spoilers!

In his final moments on The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes survived and left Alexandria behind. It wasn’t a choice to leave his family on the ground as he flew off, though. Rick was horribly injured and attempted to sacrifice himself in an effort to protect Daryl, Michonne, Carol, Maggie, Jerry, and others. In doing so, he launched himself into a river which would was him up so Jadis could discover his body and fly away with him.

The rest of the characters, however, presume Rick Grimes dead.

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Fans will get all of the answers they seek regarding where Rick flew off to when Andrew Lincoln reprises his role as Rick Grimes for a Walking Dead movie (which may air on television) which ComicBook.com reported on Sunday night.

