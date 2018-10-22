‘The Walking Dead’: Rick Grimes Final Episode Revealed

AMC has officially revealed Rick Grimes has only two episodes left in The Walking Dead.

The new trailer for Episode 9×04 and Episode 9×05 dubbed them, “Rick’s final two episodes.” Within 14 days, Andrew Lincoln will no longer be the star of AMC’s The Walking Dead as Episode 9×05 will be his last.

Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After”. The official synopsis for the episode reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.”

After making his exit from the AMC show official during The Walking Dead‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con, Lincoln came by ComicBook.com’s studio to talk more about his role in the current season. Whether or not Rick Grimes is killed to create Lincoln’s departure is unknown, but one specific statement has fans clinging to hope: “My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln said. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

It would be a shock for a major character to leave The Walking Dead without being killed off but Episode 9×03 seems to have set the stage for such a possibility to come to fruition.

“The strange thing about being here was the fact that I think it really hit me yesterday because of the relationship that the show has with the fans here,” Lincoln said. “As soon as it finished, the panel, I walked off the stage, it was more profound — my sadness — the actually wrapping up on the show. The show, I was so proud of the where the story was going and where the season was going. It’s a brilliant launching pad I think, the episode that I leave, into the rest of this incredible season. All of that was more than just ‘Oh, I’m pleased that I’ve completed it.’ This was, ‘Oh, f—.’ I’m leaving.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.