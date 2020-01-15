The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Spotted Prepping For Rick Grimes Return

The Walking Dead universe has been quiet on the movie front. Chief content officer Scott Gimple has said a lot about them but not given much new information since announcing what was expected to be a trilogy of films centered around Rick Grimes, immediately following the final episode of the AMC show to feature Andrew Lincoln. Now, fans of the zombie drama are getting excited, as it seems Lincoln might just be preparing for a return! Lincoln was spotted doing a little target practice, complete with a bit of his beard growing back in, which might point to some prep for the movie — or might just have been a fun outing for the actor.

Lincoln visited the Cotswold Range a few days ago, taking part in their zombie course and posing for photos on their range. He nabbed a selfie in front of a sign reading, “Danger: Beware of Zombies,” held up some arrows that he failed to put through a hanging apple, and took a few shots down range with a rifle. Here’s to hoping this is an indication that he is getting ready to return to The Walking Dead universe and shoot his Rick Grimes movie.

Check out the photos of Lincoln in action at the Cotswold Range below.

“I will say that as Rick took us into the zombie apocalypse, and was our avatar in entering this world, he is going to be our avatar in seeing a much bigger world with a lot of things that have been going on behind-the-scenes, out of our characters comprehension,” Gimple told ComicBook.com in October. “So, we’re going to discover a whole lot through him, and as there is a little connection to the new show, so people will see some things about the new show and go, ‘Wait a minute. What’s up there?’ So, get ready.”

The Walking Dead returns for the rest of its tenth season on February 23.