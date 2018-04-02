‘The Walking Dead’: Perfect Season 8 Easter Egg Spotted

The Walking Dead offered a perfect metaphor in Episode 8×15, hidden as an Easter referencing an earlier episode.

Spoilers The Walking Dead Episode 8×15, Still Gotta Mean Something, follow.

After being captured by Jared and his Saviors who had recently escaped the Hilltop’s prison, Rick offered his enemies a way out. As Alden advised, Rick acknowledged these men had made an incorrect choice and suggested they return with him to rebuild a better world.

“I’m giving you my word,” Rick said. “There’s not a lot that’s worth much these days but a man’s word, that’s gotta mean something, right?”

The same exact words were used in Episode 8×03, Monsters, shortly after Rick was shocked that Daryl had killed Morales. Finding a young member of the Saviors outside of an outpost, Rick requested information in exchange for his survival. The moment Rick got we he wanted, Daryl killed the young man, making Rick a liar. Now, Rick seems to have fully embraced his word not meaning much, as he and Morgan slaughtered every last one of the Saviors who were now trying to work with him.

Furthermore, the reference was capped with a broken mirror. Back in the early episodes of Season Eight, Rick took a hard look at himself in a mirror over little Gracie’s crib. His reflection was whole, though he was struggling with killing the little girl’s father.

In Episode 8×14, Morgan told Rick he had only saved him back in Atlanta because his son was there. When Morgan left and Rick was digesting what he said, fresh off of betraying his own word to the Saviors, he took a hard look at himself in a shattered mirror. It was a brilliant metaphor for Rick’s current state of mind. With Carl dead, Rick has been shattered, and is reaching a point where he cannot recognize himself.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.