‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Teases Michonne’s Post-Rick Journey

The Walking Dead will put Michonne at its forefront when Andrew Lincoln and his Rick Grimes character depart the AMC series.

During a preview special for the zombie drama’s upcoming eighth season, The Walking Dead‘s new showrunner Angela Kang opened up about the path ahead for Danai Gurira’s character. With Rick set to exit from the series in one way or another, Kang promises there is a lot of story left to tell for Michonne, as she possibly emerges as a leader in Rick’s absence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ll see that Rick and Michonne, it’s one of the strongest relationships that we have on the show,” Kang said. “They’re raising Judith. They’re so in sync with each other and they support each other’s goals. They’re not doing exactly the same things, Michonne ishas her own journey she’s going through this season. This being Andy’s last season on the show, we’re going to explore what that does to Michonne.”

After comparing the impact of Rick’s exit on Michonne to the effect Andrea’s death had on Rick in the comic books, Kang teased an epic journey ahead for the katana wielding survivor.

“We will be just exploring the different directions that Michonne goes and it may not be exactly the way that you expect,” Kang said.

Whether or not Rick Grimes is killed to make way for Lincoln’s departure is unknown, but one specific thing his fans cling on to is hope for the character.

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln said. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on Aug. 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.