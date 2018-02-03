‘The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman Addresses If Anyone Has Immunity

Part of The Walking Dead’s appeal is that you never know what will happen, so where does Robert Kirkman standing on immunity?

Kirkman was speaking at one of the panel’s on the Walker Stalker Cruise when he was asked if anyone on The Walking Dead has immunity to this apocalypse. “No, that would be terrible,” Kirkman said. “That’s not a storyline I like.”

Kirkman got a positive response from the crowd at the panel, so it doesn’t seem like fans want to see that storyline either.

Now, that doesn’t mean that Kirkman and company won’t put the proposition of someone being immune out into the Walking Dead universe, as fans of Fear The Walking Dead are well aware of. Still, Kirkman doesn’t seem anxious to actually make someone immune, at least for the time being, and that’s for several reasons.

“One, because it’s been done on a lot of other zombie stories,” Kirkman said. “And two, because you know it’s kind of a mythology-breaking proposition. You don’t want that kind of thing as far as somebody being immune. And we have dabbled in that a little bit in the other show [Fear The Walking Dead].”

The same goes for finding a cure, something the show also avoids.

“But as far as actually trying to solve the thing, I’ve always thought that one of the best things about this show is that it’s not about scientists and it’s not about people that would take that on as a task – because I feel like that’s unrelatable,” Kirkman said. “I think if there were a zombie apocalypse, I don’t know that there’s maybe five people in this room that would have that job.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.