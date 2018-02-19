‘The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman Reveals How He Would Kill ‘South Park’s Kenny

If The Walking Dead‘s creator Robert Kirkman were overseeing the character’s of South Park, Kenny would get a nauseating send off.

Kirkman was asked on the Walker Stalker Cruise how he would kill the orange-hooded South Park character who dies in nearly every episode of the Comedy Central series. In true-to-Kirkman fashion, Kirkman revealed a horrifying way for Kenny to go out. “I’d have him eat Carl and then die from food poisoning or something,” Kirkman said.

It wouldn’t be the first time a character on South Park ate another human being. As revenge for being embarrassed by Scott Tinnerman, Eric Cartman killed his classmate’s parents and fed them to him in a bowl of chili. Of course, those parents weren’t bitten by walkers and primed for death and reanimation in the South Park episode, so Tinnerman survived to live with the horrifying knowledge.

“Is it too soon for these jokes?” Kirkman said to audiences sensitivity over Carl’s death. “I’m sorry! The next death in Walking Dead is gonna be way more upsetting! You won’t know for a while.”

Kirkman is probably just trolling fans of The Walking Dead with his ominous tease of another devastating death. The writer and creator of the never-ending zombie drama has developed a reputation of toying with his fans’ emotions at panels in an effort to share dark laugh. In the event he is not kidding, though, fans of the AMC show should be worried because the number of original characters continues to dwindle and will be one less after the Mid-Season premiere sees Carl Grimes off.

