The Walking Dead Season 10 Reveals the Name of Rosita’s Baby

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang revealed the name of the baby born to Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Siddiq (Avi Nash): Coco.

“The baby does have a name, as babies do,” Kang said during Sunday’s Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special.

“When we were naming the baby for the show, I called up Christian, who plays Rosita, and was like, ‘Hey, what do you think Rosita would name this baby? Just curious.’ She said there’s a family name in her family, Socorro, and several women in her family have had that name, and they’re always nicknamed ‘Coco.’ She’s like, ‘I think that would be a cool name for the baby.’”

“We all loved it, and thought that was kind of the perfect name,” Kang added. “It’s cute, but also, you can be like, ‘Don’t f— with Coco.’”

When The Walking Dead returns, several months have passed since the Season 9 finale, and the “love quadrangle” — the given name for Siddiq, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) each having feelings for Rosita — is co-existing in their new status quo.

“On the show we all have these children right, these babies, and so we can kind of mark time by the progress of pregnancies and babies,” Kang said. “So we’re gonna start with Rosita’s baby has been born, the love quadrangle is happily co-parenting — or weirdly parenting — Eugene, who has nothing to do with the situation, is in there. So we’ve started with a little bit of a time jump, and things are a little different.”

Kang earlier told EW the Season 10 opener would reveal “unexpected” developments in the time since Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers further traumatized the survivors with a territory marker made of severed heads.

“They’ve been living with some of the Whisperers’ rules, and we’ll see that some things have changed and some people have done some unexpected things in the time that has passed to deal with the trauma at the end of last season,” Kang said.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.